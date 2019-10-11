Motichoor Chaknachoor Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's quirky take on marriage

There have been multiple films made on a middle-class protagonist wanting to fall in love and subsequently get married. These narratives are mostly based in the heartland and the humour arises out of the characters' chaos and complications. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor is a new film on the old idea. Have a look at the trailer:

It's good to see Siddiqui on the screen after a long time. The cult of Sacred Games and Ganesh Gaitonde's dread is still fresh in people's minds. Shetty, although earnest in eliciting laughter out of her madcap lines, doesn't have the aura or the presence to strike an impression that she can be a character worth rooting for. We may be judging too much too soon, and this may end up being a step ahead of Hero and Mubarakan. To give the credit where it's due, the two do share funny chemistry and their exchange of words may bring a smile to some faces.

Coming to the plot, as stated above, this isn't something we haven't seen before. The quirk and idiosyncrasy have a been-there-exhausted-that feel to them. The conversations about sex and inhibitions were boisterously handled in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this just appears to be a tired attempt to arouse a reaction from the audience. But Siddiqui could make up for all the flaws, the way he has in almost all his films and with all his characters.

All set to release on November 15, the film will clash at the box-office with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan and Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar. Nawaz also has a cameo in the upcoming comedy, Housefull 4, and will also team up with Tamannaah for a film titled Bole Chudiyan.

