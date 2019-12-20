Search

Motion-poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film Shikara unveiled

Published: Dec 20, 2019, 15:06 IST | ANI |

Helmed and produced by Vinod Chopra in association with Fox studios, Shikara is a timeless love story.

Shikara poster/picture courtesy: Taran Adarash's Instagram account
Shikara poster/picture courtesy: Taran Adarash's Instagram account

The first motion-poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming historical romantic film 'Shikara' was released on Friday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with the tweet that read, "Trailer drops on 7 Jan 2020... Motion poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's #Shikara... Produced by Vinod Chopra Films... Presented by Fox Star Studios... 7 Feb 2020 release..."

Helmed and produced by Chopra in association with Fox studios, the flick is a timeless love story. It is an adaptation of the incidents in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley.

Chopra is critically acclaimed for his films like 'Parinda, 1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir',' and '3 Idiots'. The upcoming movie 'Shikara' is set to release on 7 Feb 2020.

