Motivational Speaker Max Weiss Reveals How Self-Motivation Has Brought A Positive Impact In His Life

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Words are extremely powerful. Positive words can help a person live a positive life and it is an important aspect in every human's life. "Motivation is something that should come from within and not from others". This is the quote Max Weiss lives his life by. He is a motivational speaker who has brought immense positivity and has improved many people's lives with his motivational speeches. He began his journey as a motivational speaker while he was working as a digital marketing expert. Understanding the ever-growing popularity of social media, Max began creating motivational content for the audience. He owns a company named 'Weiss Consulting and Marketing GmbH', based in Bad Tölz which has got more than 300 clients.

Coming from a digital marketing background, he has his eye on the latest trends happening in the digital world. Besides this, Max is an active social media user since 2010. He believes that he loves to grow along with the people and live life with a positive attitude. His Instagram feed is a perfect mix about his work where he not only posts motivational content but also shares useful tips for all the digital marketing experts. "Apart from inspiring people, I am very passionate about sharing knowledge. The more you share knowledge, the more you gain and as per my opinion; sharing ideas is always healthy", said Max.

When we say social media, Weiss is going his way out and also focusing on his YouTube channel named 'Max Weiß'. While speaking about his role model, he revealed that Steve Jobs has always inspired him and he is one important person behind his enormous success. Showing his philosophical side, Max said, "Never try to be a motivational figure until you achieve something big in life. Always follow your heart and not the people on social media, that's what I believe in. Hustle now for a better tomorrow." With showing a completely different side, Max Weiss has left many people amused with his works.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates