MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo claims pole in San Marino

other-sports

World champion and current championship leader Marc Marquez of Honda suffered a shock fall that resulted in last year's winner qualifying fifth on a spare bike

Ducati Team's Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo is pictured before the free practice session of the San Marino Moto GP Grand Prix race at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit in Misano on September 7, 2018. Pic/AFP

Jorge Lorenzo set a new track record to snatch pole position for Sunday's San Marino MotoGP ahead of Australian Jack Miller and fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales. World champion and current championship leader Marc Marquez of Honda suffered a shock fall that resulted in last year's winner qualifying fifth on a spare bike.

Three-time top-class world champion Lorenzo dominated Saturday's second qualifying session to claim his third pole so far this season with a record time of 1min 31.629sec around the Misano track. Lorenzo bettered his own previous Misano lap record from last year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever