Motorcycle racer found dead in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A 36-year-old Bengaluru-based biker who had come to participate in Desert Storm Rally here, was found dead, police said on Sunday.

The body of the biker Ashfaq Mohammed was found in Nayatala village on Friday night after his fellow bikers lodged a complaint with the police, SHO Sam police station Karan Singh said.

Prima facie it appears that Mohammed stayed in the desert area and eventually died of thirst and hunger. However, the cause of death will be clear only in the post-mortem report, the SHO said.

A case has been registered and the body was handed over to his family members today after the post mortem, police said.

