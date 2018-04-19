Motorola 'Moto G6' series leaked online ahead of its launch

The report stated that Motorola's Moto G6 Plus would come with a 5.9-inch display and a unique dual smart camera system with landmark recognition



According to a media report, details of Motorola's upcoming 'Moto G6' series have been leaked online ahead of its launch. Online smartphone retailers Carphone Warehouse and Amazon have released the photos of Lenovo-owned Motorola's Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. However, the pages were removed soon after the media reported about the leaked details, although the models still showed up in a quick search, according to CNET.

"Colour options, contract pricing and some specifications for both phones have been prematurely published, allowing us to get an even closer look at Motorola's upcoming Moto G line-up," Android Police reported late on Wednesday.

The report stated that Moto G6 Plus would come with a 5.9-inch display and a unique dual smart camera system with landmark recognition. "Leaked details also revealed a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, a front-flashing flash as well as what looked like a glass back," the report added.

Moto "G6 Play" could come with a 5.7-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is expected to be launched in blue and gold colours.

Amazon also listed the "Moto G6 32GB model" on its Canada and US sites last week. Motorola said last month that it will be announcing new products in April.

