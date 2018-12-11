Mouni Roy and Yash wrap shoot of their song in KGF

music

Mouni Roy and Yash will be recreating the iconic song Gully Gully Mein Phirta Hai from 1989 film Tridev

Mouni Roy and Yash have wrapped the shoot of their special number in Excel Entertainment's ambitious project 'KGF'. Mouni Roy and Yash will be recreating the iconic song Gully Gully Mein Phirta Hai from 1989 film Tridev. The actress will be seen in 3 different looks in the song.

Mouni and Yash will be seen shaking legs together in the reprised version of the song. The new version is a party track recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The party track will also mark Mouni Roy's second association with Excel. The actress has earlier made her silver screen debut in Excel Entertainments 'Gold' and now will be seen grooving in their ambitious project KGF.



Mouni Roy shoots for KGF song

'KGF' is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. KGF showcases the story of Rocky (Yash) who aims to win the world and conquer the bloodiest gold mine. KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

The film is made in five languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The magnum opus traces the period of the glory of the gold mine and gives insights into the history of the mines located in Karnataka.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF would mark Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The period drama traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.

