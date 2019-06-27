Mouni Roy enjoys vacation in Dubai, shares a hot bikini photo

bollywood

Mouni Roy's latest Instagram picture from her Dubai vacation will definitely raise the temperature!

Mouni Roy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imouniroy

Mouni Roy is currently on a vacation in Dubai. On Thursday, the Naagin actress took to her Instagram account to share a bikini photo of herself from her day out in Dubai. The actress shared the mesmersing picture and captioned it as: "It's a smile, it's a kiss , it's a sip of wine , it's summer time."

Check out Mouni Roy's sizzling photo here:

The photo received too many comments from her television industry friends. Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Sriti Jha and many others commented on the picture calling it 'Hot'.

Not just this, the actress has shared many such pictures from her Dubai trip. Another picture has her in a white corset flowy dress and glares put on. "The Gram is the scrapbook, the pictures, gift," wrote Mouni.

The actress is known to share pictures with interesting captions. However, the following picture is sans any description. Mouni has, in fact, confessed that seldom does it happens that she can't think of a caption for her Instagram picture. "Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today," wrote the Gold actress.

View this post on Instagram Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onJun 24, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

Mouni often takes vacations with her girl gang, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi and many others.

View this post on Instagram Unnecessary ! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onJun 27, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

On the professional front, Mouni Roy ousted from the film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is working on Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Mouni plays the antagonist in the film.

Speaking about it, Mouni says that Ayan saw her in the fiction television drama, Naagin, and thought that she could portray the character with grey shades. "Ayan Mukerji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow," told Mouni to a publication.

