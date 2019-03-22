Mouni Roy: Have to have the will to be surprised by life

bollywood

Mouni Roy says she is always ready to embrace the surprise that life has to offer

Mouni Roy

With three films in her kitty including "Romeo Akbar Walter", actress Mouni Roy has managed to make a successful transition from small to the big screen. She says she is always ready to embrace the surprise that life has to offer.

"The best part of our journey is that we have to have the will to be surprised by life. I am saying from my personal experience, that if I am thinking too much about the future and running after something, I will miss out on the present," Mouni told IANS here.

"So whenever an opportunity came my way, whether it was an acting assignment, dance or singing, I just tried to focus on that," she added. Starting her career in 2004, Mouni got noticed by the audience for her role in the TV show titled "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

She went on to appear in shows like "Zara Nachke Dikha", "Nach Baliye", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin" before making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film "Gold".

She also has films like "Brahmastra", "Made in China" and "Bole Chudiyan". Recalling her early days, Mouni said: "Initially, I wanted to become an IAS officer but no... it is great that at a very young age, I found my calling and carved my path.

"This is what I want to live for, forever... my dance, my acting are what I want to live for because I am the happiest when I am performing."

"I did explore my dancing skills and I showcase them too. After doing a show like 'Kyunki...' and reality TV shows, nobody would have picked up a show like 'Mahadev' because it was the character of a Goddess," she said.

Asked how the success of television helped her to enter Bollywood, the actress said: "Probably that is the reason why I got the calls for the look tests and auditions but at the end of the day, it is about my talent and if I am fitting into the character.

"Yes, of course, they can see my acting skills in the work that I have done on television, but the characters I am playing are very different from say a Shivangi in 'Naagin' or a Sati in '...Mahadev'."

"So I think I have to look at every character and opportunity differently and my popularity on TV won't help if I cannot act." She is playing a pivotal role in the John Abraham-starrer "Romeo Akbar Walter" that is releasing on April 5.

On her character, Mouni said: "It was an experience... I had to unlearn and undo a lot of things." "I am a talkative person by nature. I am always bubbling with energy and I am anything but quiet and this character talks so less, so subtle and silent. "So I had to process that.. it was a task but I enjoyed it. It is a very special film for me and relevant for the time," she added.

