Mouni Roy looks resplendent in traditional outfit

Mouni Roy's latest photographs are all about elan and grace

Mouni Roy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imouniroy

Mouni Roy always treats her fans and followers with her beautiful pictures. The actress' latest photo in a traditional lehenga is winning hearts. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about how beautiful the television diva looks in the outfit.

Dressed in an off-white lehenga with golden embroidered work on the choli and dupatta, she looked nothing less but gorgeous. She accentuated her look with golden jhumkas and a heavy maang teeka. Mouni is attending her friend's wedding functions and is seen eating gola in one of the posts. With her 'kaala chashma' on, Mouni looks cool. The actress, who was first seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, rose to fame with her popular character of Naagin.

Mouni is currently on a career-high with an amazing line-up of Bollywood projects with the industry's bigwigs. The recently released trailer of Gold (her debut film) with Akshay Kumar, has won her accolades for her performance. She plays Akshay's wife in the film. Mouni is also associated with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Well, the list doesn't end here, she was recently announced as John Abraham's leading lady for the film Romeo Akbar Walter.

The popular telly diva is frequently seen at major Bollywood parties with Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Farah Khan and others.

