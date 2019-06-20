Mouni Roy says Ayan Mukerji saw her in Naagin and considered for Brahmastra

bollywood

Mouni Roy, who will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Brahmastra reveals on what basis was she considered for the role by Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji, who is currently working on his mega project, Brahmastra roped in television actress Mouni Roy to play the antagonist in the film. In an interview with Times of India, Mouni revealed what were the factors due to which, Ayan considered her for the negative role in the film.

Talking about it, she told the publication, "I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain."

The actress, who made her debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold thinks that she bagged this role because of her television show, Naagin. "Ayan Mukerji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow."

mid-day has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer. A source revealed, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."

It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," added the source.

The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.

