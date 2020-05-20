Mouni Roy shares her secret to keep 'worries away'

Actress Mouni Roy has a few tips to rid yourself of worries amid the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Mouni wrote: "Drink your coffee, read your book and fan and dance all your worries away.."

Along with it, she posted a boomerang video in which she is seen sitting in front of a table fan. She is all dressed up in red lehenga.

Lately, Mouni has posting a lot on social media. She has taken to painting during the lockdown and recently she has shared some of her artwork with fans.

On Tuesday, she also shared a picture of herself in a black sleeveless top and captioned it "G.I. Jane", which floored fans and industry colleagues alike.

On the film front, Mouni will be seen in "Bhrahmastra", which features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever