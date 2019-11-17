Mouni Roy's latest Instagram pictures will make your Sunday better

Mouni Roy has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The actress has had a long journey in the entertainment fraternity. She started from television and rose to fame with the immensely popular tv show, Naagin, and in 2018, it was Bollywood calling for the actress. She made her debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold, a huge commercial success.

In the recently released Made In China, she managed to impress both critics and audiences with her performance. She's now gearing up for the much-awaited and ambitious, Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. The actress plays the antagonist in the Superhero drama.

That's not all, she's now arrived to make your weekend much better with her recent Instagram posts. The first one has her lost in her own thoughts as the caption reads a line from a song- If it feels good, why do you wanna hold back. Take a look:

The next one is deeper- Music lyrics fly and read all day kinda Sunday. Have a look right here:

Her pictures attracted comments from a few Bollywood celebrities. Mandira Bedi commented- Oh Myyyyy, followed by a heart. Shamita Shetty said- So beautiful, again followed by a heart.

It seems she was in a philosophical mood, creating a blend of inspiring and charming. It seems Roy is truly here to stay and slay as a star!

