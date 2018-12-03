Mourinho: Man Utd lacked 'mad dogs' against Southampton

football

I love dogs and I think they are better than men. People who are aggressive and fight hard to recover the ball. Marcus Rashford was a mad dog until he got tired

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho suggested after a third Premier League match without victory that his team had not had enough “ mad dogs” on the field in 2- 2 draw with Southampton.

United were 2- 0 down after goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares.

The visitors levelled before through Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera. “ It’s a football expression,” Mourinho said of his ‘ mad dogs’ reference. “ I love dogs and I think they are better than men. People who are aggressive and fight hard to recover the ball. Marcus Rashford was a mad dog until he got tired.”

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates