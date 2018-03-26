Mourners in Trebes pay tribute to the victims after deadly Islamist attack

A national tribute will be held later for Beltrane, who President Emmanuel Macron said had died a hero

Mourners in Trebes rocked by a deadly Islamist attack held a mass on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims, including Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage. A national tribute will be held later for Beltrane, who President Emmanuel Macron said had "died a hero". Pic/AFP

