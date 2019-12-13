MENU
Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter, Payal Chatterjee, passes away at 45

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 16:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Payal Chatterjee, daughter of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, breathed her last due to suffering from a prolonged illness

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Moushumi Chatterjee Fan Club
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Moushumi Chatterjee Fan Club

Payal Chatterjee, daughter of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, breathed her last due to suffering from a prolonged illness. She was suffering from Type 1 diabetes and frequently visited the hospital since 2017. She was in a comatose state since last year.

The last few years have been extremely tough and challenging for the actress. Chatterjee and her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, were involved in an ugly courtroom battle where she accused him of being an irresponsible father and also turning a blind eye to their daughter's medical needs and requirements.

And keeping all these factors in mind, the actress requested the Bombay High Court to appoint her as her daughter's guardian as the father was not capable enough to be one. However, despite keeping all her medical needs under proper supervision, Payal succumbed to her illness. It's truly a trying time for Chatterjee.

This surely comes across as highly disappointing news and upon hearing the same, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Twitter account to pay his condolences to the actress. He wrote- Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee Ji and family!

Have a look at the tweet right here:

May her soul Rest In Peace!

