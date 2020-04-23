Move On Challenge: Neha Kakkar asks all the girls to stop crying over their exes in this video!

Neha Kakkar has seen a lot of highs and lows in her personal and professional life. Talking about the former, she was in a relationship, and a rather strong one, with Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli, but fate had other plans and they broke up. After her relationship with the actor ended, she declared publicly that she was depressed.

She even broke down multiple times on Indian Idol every time she saw a singer perform on stage with all heart. It reminded her of those magical moments she spent with Kohli. But now, it seems she's not going to weep or cry anymore, she has now come up with something called the Move On Challenge and it's for all the girls out there and not just her.

In a video that she uploaded on Instagram, she urged all the girls not to cry over their exes. The video starts with her breaking down and suddenly transforming into a bold, confident lady flashing her contagious smile. This moment suggests she's happy being independent and herself. The video has a montage of multiple girls doing the same.

Watch it right here:

This is indeed an innovative and imaginative initiative the singer has come up with. Now the one thing that will be exciting to see is whether any other Bollywood or Television celebrity uploads such a video or becomes an active part of this challenge or not.

