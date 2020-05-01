Movement and desire

In the third week of the initiative NCPA@home, its focus has shifted to dance for celebrations that follow World Dance Day that was commemorated on April 29. Available for viewing will be a presentation of Charishnu-The Desire to Move. Meaning literally that, the production will bring together 50 dancers from diverse forms to collborate on screen. From mohiniattam to classical, folk and martial art forms and an ensemble of music and drums, it will all be on display. Conceptualised and directed by dancer Leela Samson, it will feature stalwarts in the field like Aditi Mangaldas, Aruna Mohanty, Priti Patel, Sadanam Balakrishnan, Mahesh Vinayakram, Imocha Singh and Samson herself.

On May 3, 6 pm

Log on to NCPA Mumbai on YouTube

