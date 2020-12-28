Movement matters

The lockdown shifted all kinds of physical tutorials to the screen. When Vaidehi Patel, a Mumbai-based classical ballet and movement expert, was teaching such a class in October, she realised there was an entire fraternity of doctors who were busy at work and had no time to take a breather and release the tension off their overworked bodies. "A doctor who was keen to join ballet lessons approached me but he had no time or space to do so," says Patel.

Wellness drive

Last month, she launched Project Move that is aimed at providing a wellness initiative focusing on movement, music and meditation for doctors. "They could not attend an hour-long class; at times, they have no space or access to equipment in between shifts. So, I got on board seven instructors that included dancers, pilates experts, yoga teachers and have different movement certifications, to create content that ranged from between five to 20 minutes, and was largely prop-free," shares Patel.



For the feet, the exercise can help release tension and pressure

The special project is inspired by and caters to doctors who are overburdened and have been working tirelessly throughout this year. All the videos, shot at home, are of multiple lengths and are prop-free. She also decided to open the website to people of all age groups and it is completely free to access. "It is directed at those who are stuck at home, and have smaller spaces. These are simple movement and meditation videos that are not high in intensity and won't cause an injury," says Patel.

Testing waters

We didn't even have to get up from our chair to try a video by Avantika Bahl, an educator, choreographer and performer for our 13-minute session — a myofascial release for tired hands and feet. With one foot over another to enable us to hold the base of the feet, we follow her instructions and press the thumbs in circular motions. From the ball of the feet, we take the movements down to let off the pressure at the heel. This leads to a strong upward stretch, and finally, we interlock our fingers into our toes, where we move them back and forth. A repeat of this movement on the other foot, and we feel a release of tension and pressure. On Bahl's instructions, we attempt a simpler release on our hands as we massage our palms and rotate the wrist.



Vaidehi Patel

Avantika Bahl later tells us that the content is designed so that it can be accessed at any point in the day and anywhere. "We focussed on the needs of medical personnel, who struggle with tension in the upper body, hands and feet, which is commonly ignored. This site is for anyone looking for quick workouts, calm stretches, or a pick-me-up," she signs off.

Log on to projectmove.in