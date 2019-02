bollywood

Bandra theatre to offer monthly screening plus directors' master class; Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar part of line-up

Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap

In a new initiative by PVR Cinemas, Bandra's Le Reve theatre is being converted into a cinema destination that will offer film buffs opportunity to interact with their favourite directors. The venue will host screenings where celebrated filmmakers will showcase movies that inspire them, followed by a master class with the audience. Anurag Kashyap will kick off the endeavour tomorrow with a screening of the 2008 Tamil hit, Subramaniapuram — a film, he believes, inspired him to make Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012).

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, says the decision arose from the knowledge that the city offers little scope for an informed dialogue between cinephiles and their idols. "It's a by-invite with limited tickets to the show to ensure only true cinephiles come in for the experience."

The audience will apparently be selected through film-related contests on social media. On the cards are sessions with Sriram Raghavan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Zoya Akhtar. The monthly sessions aside, the venue has been converted into a preview theatre for industry folk.

