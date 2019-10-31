Movies again for Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur

The raging success of Made In Heaven turned its leads, Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, into overnight sensations. Not one to go on a signing spree after having tasted success, Mathur bided his time before giving a nod to his next. Now, we hear the actor — who has previously dabbled in films — has greenlit Anshuman Jha's Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which will see him team up with Tannishtha Chatterjee. A source says, "The black comedy tells the story of two couples and their encounter with a pizza delivery boy one night. Though Arjun and Tannishtha have been roped in to play one of the couples, the casting for the second couple is yet to be finalised.

Anshuman has a distinct vision for each character and understands the importance of solid actors to breathe life into his story. He felt Arjun and Tannishtha fit the bill for the central characters."

Tannistha Chatterjee

The film is expected to go on floors in the UK in January 2020. Excited to have Mathur on board, director Jha says, "This is essentially a five-character film and each part is integral to the story. I am excited to collaborate with Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates