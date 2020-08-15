Movies done, music on Subhash Ghai's mind

Amid the intensifying insider-outsider debate in Bollywood, Subhash Ghai has stepped up to promote new talent. The filmmaker is set to launch his label, Audeus Music, today that will provide a platform to meritorious music students at Whistling Woods International. He explains, "We have such gifted students on our campus. So, I thought why not create our own platform to display their talent to the public and position them to be picked up by producers?"

The filmmaker has zeroed in on four songs, with one slated to drop online every week. "The maiden track is titled Universal echo, which has been written and composed by me with the musicians and singers of the school. It is inspired by the Gayatri mantra," adds Ghai. The offerings will include audio stories, plays and shows created by students and alumni of the filmmaking institute. The label will also collaborate with established media houses and digital banners to provide opportunities to aspiring musicians.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news