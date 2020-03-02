Moving on has become difficult

I have been dating a girl for the past year and we mutually called off our relationship because the coming year is of great importance to us and will decide our future. We still talk as if we are dating and do things that make people believe we are dating, but we don't want to formalise it to avoid any distraction. We recently fought over a few things and I realised my great mistake was bringing up her past. I regret it. We both cried over the call and decided to focus on our studies. What makes me sad is she says she might consider dating me in the future only if we both end up in the same college, to avoid any jealousy involving other guys or girls. I don't know what to do but this really saddens me. I don't want to lose her, but she says we can be friends even if we are not dating. I cannot move on because this is very difficult for me. For now, we will focus on studies alone. Please tell me what I should do. This is preventing me from doing anything.— Devam R

I'm not sure what the problem is, to be honest. You are worried about possibly losing this girl in the future, even though you are both very clear that dating is not an option for the coming year. My advice is, if you are both aware of what your priorities are for now, why not simply focus on them? You have time to sort this out based on what happens in your academic life, so there is no point losing sleep on things you can't control at the moment. If you don't want to lose her, you will eventually find a way of being together if that is what you both really want. If she isn't as keen on this as you are, nothing can save this relationship even if you end up in the same college together. For now, concentrate on the present.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

