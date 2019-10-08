Moving truck catches fire on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Chaos was created on Mumbai Pune expressway on Tuesday in the wee hours after a moving truck caught fire on the e-way. The incident took place on Tuesday around 2 am, around 43 kms away from Khopoli police station jurisdiction.

According to Expressway control room, "Around 2 am, a moving truck bearing number KA-63-4407 was heading to Mumbai from Karnataka when the truck carrying goods realised a spark took place in the vehicle. The duo got down from the vehicle and later the vehicle was on fire. Our officials rushed to the spot and dozed off the fire. Till the fire was seized off, the area was barricaded."

