Mozambique cyclone victims 'forced to trade sex for food'

Representational Image/AFP

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday urged Mozambique authorities to investigate and prosecute alleged sexual exploitation of Cyclone Idai victims by local officials in exchange for food and aid.

"The sexual exploitation of women struggling to feed their families after Cyclone Idai is revolting and cruel and should be stopped immediately," Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at HRW, said in a statement. "The authorities should promptly investigate reports of women being coerced into exchanging sex for food and appropriately punish anyone using their position of power to exploit and abuse women," he added.

Victims, residents, and aid workers told HRW that local community leaders, some linked to the ruling Frelimo party, sought money cyclone victims and women without money were instead coerced into engaging in sex with local leaders in exchange for a bag of rice, the statement added.

