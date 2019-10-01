Mozart of Madras AR Rahman to woo Busan

Having dedicated the past four years to perfecting his maiden production venture, AR Rahman is now ready to take 99 Songs to the world. Ahead of its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9, mid-day has learnt that the maestro will put up a live performance for the audience. In keeping with the musical theme of the story, Rahman will present a piano recital to introduce the audience to the universe of the Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy-directed venture. Rahman confirms the news, saying, "The film's music is so integral to its story that I felt compelled to introduce it to audiences at this special event before the screening. I'm looking forward to seeing their reactions."

Rahman's passion project has been four years in the making. If the musician auditioned almost 1,000 actors before zeroing in on debutants Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha for the lead roles, the music composer simultaneously developed the script — a first for him. Understandably, the Mozart of Madras didn't have to venture too far to look for inspiration — his offering reportedly traces the journey of a youngster who aspires to be a successful composer.

