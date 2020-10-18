MP: 13-year-old boy abducted for Rs 2 cr ransom, found dead 3 days later

A 13-year-old boy, kidnapped three days back from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, was found dead on Sunday, police said.

The body of the boy, who was the son of a local transporter, was found floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from here, city superintendent of police Alok Sharma said.

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boy’s neck, he added.

"It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped in the canal,” the official said.

Police have got some clues about the culprits and are trying to nab them, he said.

The boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area here on Thursday when he went to buy some items from a shop near his home, the official said.

Later, his mother and father got ransom calls for Rs 2 crore and the callers warned them not to approach police, he added.

