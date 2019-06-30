MP: 50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in Umaria, arrested

crime

Representational picture

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl belonging to tribal community was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused Shivnath Kulke has been arrested for allegedly raping the minor girl in Kathautiya village under Nowrozabad police station.

The matter came into light when the girl's parents admitted her to the district hospital in Umaria, saying that a piece of glass hit her private parts causing injury.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer R K Shukla said, "A six-year-old tribal girl was admitted to a hospital by her parents on June 24. The parents told the hospital that a piece of glass hit private parts of the girl."

Dr Sandeep Singh, who is treating her, said, The victim's mother later told the police that the girl was raped while playing near her house on June 24 evening. "Two days ago, the girl narrated her ordeal to her grandfather when he visited her to the hospital. An MLC (medicolegal case) would be conducted."

A case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

