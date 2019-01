MP Bhagwant Mann to take over AAP Punjab chief on January 30

national

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann will take over the reins of the party's Punjab unit on January 30, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha member, Mann will be formally installed the Punjab President at a ceremony in Chandigarh where Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia will also be present.

The decision to reinstall Mann as the party chief comes close on the heels of the party's core committee unanimously rejecting his resignation and forwarding its decision to the National Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for review last week.

Mann had resigned from the post after an apology was tendered in March 2018 by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging his involvement in the drug trade.

