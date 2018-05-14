MP Board 10th Result 2018 delayed, check www.mpbse.nic.in, www.mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board 10th Result 2018 at 10.30 am on mpresults.nic.in and also on mp10.jagranjosh.com

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 10th Result 2018 (May 14) at 10.30 am on The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education official site mpresults.nic.in and also on mp10.jagranjosh.com. Soon after the announcement of the results, the students in large numbers go to check official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in to check their results which sometimes led to technical glitches. However, another quick way to check the MP Board 10th Result 2018 is to follow the simple process given below. Students can view the MP Board Result 2018 by just entering basic details in the fields provided on this page and then clicking the submit button.

Students can check their MP Board 10th Result 2018 result on Jagran Josh.

The MP Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - mpresults.nic.in

Here are the quick key steps of checking MP Board 10th Result 2018

>> Click on the website - mp10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name, location

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the MP Board 10th Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The MP Board of Secondary Education was established to conduct the affairs of regulation of secondary education in the state and was established as a regulatory authority through the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965. The board conducted its first examination in the year 1959-60 in which approximately 80,000 students took part. Over the years, the board was able to increase the number of participants significantly to approximately 10 lakh in recent years. The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is not merely an exam conducting body but it also regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates