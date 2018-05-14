MP Board 12th Result 2018 declared at mpbse.nic.in, www.mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board 12th Result 2018 today at 10.30 am on mpresults.nic.in and also on mp12.jagranjosh.com

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board 12th Result 2018 today (May 14) at 10.30 am on The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education official site mpresults.nic.in and also on mp12.jagranjosh.com. The MP Board 12th Result 2018 will be available on the official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in once it is announced. However since a large number of students will flock the site at the same time, there are chances that there might be some technical glitches. Alternatively, the students will also be able to check their MP Board 12th Result 2018 on this page. The details are given below.

Students can check their MP Board 12th Result 2018 result on Jagran Josh.

The MP Board 12th Result 2018 will be available on official website - mpresults.nic.in

Here are the quick key steps of checking MP Board 12th Result 2018.

>> Click on the website - mp12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the MP Board 12th Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The MP Board was established under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965 to regulate and conduct the affairs of the secondary education in the state. The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) serves as an exam conducting body and it regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The MPBSE conducts annual board exams to evaluate the academic performance of students at the HSC and the HSSC levels.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates