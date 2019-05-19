MP: Case registered against Congress leaders for violating MCC
"A complaint was received along with video evidence that the Congress party leaders and workers were campaigning even after the official campaigning hours had ended," said Dinesh Solanki, Station House Officer (SHO)
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday registered a case against eight people, including sitting Congress MP from Ratlam, Kantilal Bhuria, and state minister Surendra Singh Baghel here for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
"A case has been registered against eight people including state minister Surendra Singh Baghel, Congress Ratlam MP Kantilal Bhuria, District Congress president Mahesh Patel, and Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel," he said.
The police registered the case under Section 126 of the RP (Representation of the People) Act, 1951, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant".
Polling for eight parliamentary constituencies of Madhya Pradesh will begin at 7 am on May 19.
