Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan announced.

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤µ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ 'à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤' à¤à¤ à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨, à¤µà¤¨, à¤ªà¤à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤µ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤£ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸, à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤µ, à¤à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£ à¤µà¤¿à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤



à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤ 22 à¤¨à¤µà¤à¤¬à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¤®à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤­à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤£, à¤à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever