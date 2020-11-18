Search

MP chief minister announces formation of "Cow Cabinet", first meeting on November 22

Updated: 18 November, 2020 10:46 IST | ANI | Bhopal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/Twitter Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/Twitter Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan announced.

"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

