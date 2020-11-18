MP chief minister announces formation of "Cow Cabinet", first meeting on November 22
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan announced
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan announced.
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤µ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ 'à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤' à¤à¤ à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020
à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨, à¤µà¤¨, à¤ªà¤à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤µ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤£ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸, à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤µ, à¤à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤
à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤ 22 à¤¨à¤µà¤à¤¬à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¤®à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤£, à¤à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¥¤
"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe