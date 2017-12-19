MP claims there is threat to Lalu Prasad Yadav's life, asks to reinstate Z-Plus security

The Central government last month scaled down the Z-Plus security cover of Lalu Prasad provided by the National Security Guard

There is a threat to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's life, said party MP Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav and urged the Central government to reinstate his Z-Plus security cover."There is a threat to his life and his security has been downgraded... he can be killed," Yadav said raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"I request the Centre to reinstate his security," he said. The Rashtriya Janata Dal had also given an adjournment motion notice over the issue, which was rejected by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

