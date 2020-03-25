MP CM Chouhan passes floor test through voice vote

A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote. No member of the Opposition Congress was present in the House. As the special session of the state Assembly began, Chouhan moved a one-line proposal to seek trust of the House, which was endorsed by members through the voice vote. Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda, one of the members of the Speaker's panel, was on the chair of Speaker.

Two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, a legislator of the Samajwadi Party and two independent MLAs — Surendra Singh Shera (Burhanpur) and Vikram Singh Rana (Susner) — also supported the BJP government during the floor test. There are four independent MLAs in the state, but two of them were absent during the floor test. The House unanimously passed the trust vote of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. Later, Devda adjourned the House till 11 am on March 27. In the morning, the BJP issued whip to its MLAs to support the trust vote.

