MP CM Kamal Nath allocates portfolios to his ministers

national

The allocation of portfolios took place late on Friday, a statement said

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has distributed portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping a few departments like Public Relations and Employment among others with himself, an official said.

The allocation of portfolios took place late on Friday, a statement said.

Tribal leader Bala Bachchan, who was a minister in the previous Digvijay Singh-led Congress government, has been given the key Home department, while Tarun Bhanot would look after the Finance department.

Arif Aqueel, the lone Muslim minister, got Minorities and Other Backward Classes Welfare, and Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation.

Pradeep Jaiswal, the only independent MLA in the cabinet, was handed Mining.

Kamal Nath also kept the Public Service Management department, Technical Education and Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department with him.

Vijaylaxmi Sadho, who was also in the Digvijay Singh-led cabinet, got the Culture and Medical Education department.

The 32-year-old Jaivardhan Singh, Digvijay Singh's son and the youngest minister in the cabinet, was given the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Sachin Yadav, the younger brother of former Union Minister Arun Yadav, was given the Agriculture and Food Processing Department. Arun Yadav has also been the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

Kamal Nath, who took oath on December 17, had expanded his cabinet on December 25 by inducting 28 ministers.

The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years by ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates