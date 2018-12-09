MP CM Shivraj Chouhan: I'm the biggest pollster

national

Shivraj Chouhan confident about win amidst exit polls predicting a tight race with Congress

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As the exit polls predicted a tight race with the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would win a comfortable majority in the Assembly election to form a government for the fourth consecutive time.

"I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home," Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple here. He was asked about exit polls predicting a close fight between the BJP and the Congress.

"We have got the blessings of every section of society in the elections and we are on the way to win the polls," he claimed. The state went to polls on November 28 and results for the 230-member House will be declared on December 11. "Abki baar, 200 par (this time, over 200 seats)," Chouhan said repeating the BJP's slogan for the MP polls. "I have come to seek the blessing of goddess Pitambara for the well being of Madhya Pradesh," the chief minister said.

'The mood is very, very positive'

Telangana

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that his party would come back to power with a "huge majority." There is a "very, very positive" mood among voters towards the party, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, told reporters at his native village Chintamadaka where he cast his vote in the Assembly polls. The principal challenger to TRS in the polls is the 'People's Front' forged by Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

'I believe people now need the Congress'

Rajasthan

Anticipating the victory of Congress in the Rajasthan assembly elections after receiving favourable decisions in the exit polls, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that he would love to work at whatever position the "high command" in the party will decide for him. "In my life, there is no priority with respect to any post now. People need Congress. How will we make Congress a strong party? We currently have 21 seats in Rajasthan assembly and 44 seats in Lok Sabha. Given the position at which Congress currently stands, it will be good to see how we can raise the party flag in the country."

'We don't require any party's support'

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said he was hopeful of coming back to power in the state. "I am confident that the BJP will form the government with full majority in Chhattisgarh. We will not require any support from any party to form the government," said Singh. Singh said he will wait till December 11 rather than ponder over what the exit polls have predicted. "In Chhattisgarh, seats are limited and how much the third front will harm the BJP and the Congress is very difficult to say with opinion and exit polls. We need to wait till result day," said Singh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever