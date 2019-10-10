Madhya Pradesh girl dies in Thailand; MLA seeks Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention

This picture has been used for representational purposes only.

Chhatarpur: A legislator from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur Alok Chaturvedi on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate the mortal remains of a girl who died in an accident in Thailand's Phuket.

The girl, identified as Pragya Paliwal, was a native of Chhatarpur and used to work in a company in Bangalore. She was sent to Thailand by her company for training.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "She, unfortunately, died in a car accident. The family members do not have a passport and are unable to get her body from there. I request the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister to help bring her mortal remains back to India."

According to the legislator, a friend of the deceased informed the family about her demise.

"According to her friend the dead body is kept in Patong Hospital in Phuket City," stated Chaturvedi in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever