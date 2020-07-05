MP girl who cycled 24 kms daily scored 98.5 percent in class 10

Roshani, a 15-year-old girl of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, has proved true to her name, making her village proud by her sheer hard work, regularly cycling 24 km a day. She scored 98.5 per cent marks in the class 10 examination of the state board. Roshani also figured at the eighth position in the merit list.

The teenager is a resident of Ajnol village in Mehgaon of Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. Her father Purushottam Bhadoria is a farmer.

The urge to study was such that even the heat, rain, and cold could not prevent her from going to school regularly. Roshani has secured 98.5 per cent marks in the 10th board examination, scoring a place in the merit list as well.

Her family and village are proud of her success. Roshani said she wants to become an IAS to bring change in the society. Roshani's mother has studied till 12. She has two brothers.

O.P.S. Bhadoria, former MLA of Mehgaon and Minister of State in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, has described the achievement of Roshani as a symbol of new light. Announcing a prize of Rs 11,000 for Roshani, the minister said she has raised the hope of other girls in the region.

Roshani regularly cycled 12 km to school to attend classes and then cycled back home. She faced many problems due to rain, heat and cold, but did not lose her spirit. She has scored 100 per cent in Mathematics and Science.

