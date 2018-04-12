MP government approves land lease renewal policy, 5 lakh people to benefit

The move will benefit five lakh people in the state, Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after the cabinet meeting on Thursday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday took a much-awaited move by approving the policy of renewing the lease of land. The new policy would also allow residential plots that are being used for commercial purposes.

"The state cabinet today approved a policy to renew the lease (called patta in local parlance) of plots including those which were allotted for residential construction but are now being used for commercial purposes. Such plot holders can renew their lease as per the land use mentioned in the Development Plan," he said. Mishra said that the state had allotted Rs 11,400 crore for disbursal to farmers under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana).

This amount is the state's share of 50 percent in the scheme, he said.

He added that masoor, chana (gram) and sarson (mustard) would be purchased between April 10 and June 9 at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers. He said that the Cabinet had granted permission to Prabhatam Aviation to operate an inter-city air connectivity programme of the state government.

It will have to start these services at the earliest, the minister added.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI