MP Home Minister lauds policemen's suspension for assaulting tribals

State home minister Bala Bachchan says nobody's above the law, neither the police personnel nor any citizen

Days after four personnel allegedly assaulted five people belonging to a tribal community in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Bala Bachchan on Wednesday said that they have been suspended as the government does not allow anyone to take law in their hands.

"I got to know about this case and we have arrested four police personnel including a police inspector and we have started the investigation. I had a conversation with Superintendent of Police (SP) Alirajpur day before yesterday and he informed me that soon after the incident the suspects were suspended from duty," informed Bachchan.

"Nobody should take the law into their hands, whether it's police personnel or any citizen. Doing so is a crime and nobody is above the law," the minister added. The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended four of its personnel for allegedly thrashing five tribal people, including a minor in Alirajpur district a few days ago.

According to few relatives, an altercation ensued between the police personnel and the five persons while they were returning from attending Adivasi Diwas at Nanpur Phata Dam, following which the latter was allegedly brought to the police station and thrashed.

They further accused the police officers, who beat them, of being in an inebriated state and also forcing them to consume urine following which, people gathered outside the police station to protest against the incident.

"A departmental probe is being initiated. Four police personnel, including Nanpur police station in-charge, have been suspended," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipul Srivastava told news agency PTI.

With inputs from PTI

