MP Kunal Ghosh: Don't politicise CBI probe into Saradha scam

Police detain a Youth Congress activist during a protest march in Kolkata on Monday. Pic/PTI

Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh, an accused in the Saradha chit fund case, on Monday urged political parties not to politicise the CBI probe into the ponzi scam.

In a Facebook post, Ghosh also said the CBI should have questioned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar long ago. Ghosh, along with Kumar, is presently in Shillong for questioning by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam.

"I request all political parties not to politicise the matter. The steps that are being taken now for the sake of investigation should have been taken long back - during the time of investigation by the SIT set up by the West Bengal government. Unfortunately, it did not happen. However, better late than never," he wrote.

