MP man booked for posting morphed pic of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Whatsapp

national

Raoji Bazaar police station in charge Santosh Singh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the Whatsapp group

A man has been booked for allegedly posting a morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a Whatsapp group on October 19, police said on Monday. Raoji Bazaar police station in charge Santosh Singh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the Whatsapp group.

He said that a case under IPC section 505 (2) (to disseminate information that creates hatred among various sections) and section 67 (dissemination of obscene material) of Information Technology Act was registered Sunday.

Verma is absconding, Yadav added. Sangh volunteer Shailendra Sharma had lodged a complaint at Raoji Bazaar Police Station. Meanwhile, the RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

