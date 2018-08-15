MP: Police's horse squad out of August 15 parade due to glanders

national

Glanders is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium burkholderia mallei and primarily affects horses, donkeys and mules

The Madhya Pradesh police's horse squad will not participate in today's Independence Day Parade here due to an outbreak of glanders, a senior official said yesterday. Glanders is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium burkholderia mallei and primarily affects horses, donkeys and mules.

The police's horse contingent traditionally has been a big draw with children who throng in large numbers along with their parents to watch the parade on August 15, officials said. Deputy Inspector General Deepak Verma of the Special Armed Force told PTI today that, following a notification by the state government, the horses would not be taking part in the parade.

He informed that the animals had been sent to other districts on account of the outbreak of glanders. The first case of glanders was detected in Gwalior this year and in May three horses were culled to stop its spread, officials said. The Independence Day parade, to be held at the Motilal Nehru Stadium here, will be addressed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever