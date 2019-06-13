MP: Pragya Thakur, BJP workers protest against recurrent power cuts in state
Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supporters waded through the roads of the capital city to show resentment against recurring power cuts
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers and supporters on Wednesday took to the streets here to protest against the frequent power cut in the state. BJP Bhopal lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur also participated in the agitation.
Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supporters waded through the roads of the capital city to show resentment against recurring power cuts.
The protestors also carried placards reading "Congress sharm karo" and "Janata mombatti mai, sarkar masti mai" to showcase their displeasure.
Speaking to media persons, Thakur said: "Since Kamal Nath came to power, there have been frequent power cuts and water shortage in the state. There were no such complaints during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan."
Continuing her tirade against the ruling Congress party in the state, she added: "There is a deficit of intention in this government. Congress had promised in their manifesto that they will distribute computers but how would people use them without electricity? They must answer this."
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nagpur: AAP workers protest, demand Vidarbha state