MP Sachin Tendulkar donates his salary to Narendra Modi's Relief Fund

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, has donated his entire salary and allowances to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund



Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, has donated his entire salary and allowances to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. In the past six years, Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salary and other monthly allowances.

The PMO has also issued a letter of acknowledgement which states: "Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to persons in distress."

Tendulkar, along with veteran actress Rekha, have been criticised for their poor attendance in the Parliament all these years.

Rs 90 lakh The amount MPâÂÂÂÂSachin Tendulkar collected in salary and allowances which he donated to the PM's Relief Fund

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates