MP SET 2018: MPPSC released score cards on mppsc.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the scorecards for State Eligibility Test 2018. The SET 2018 e-certificate is available for download on the MPPSC official website mppsc.nic.in. The scorecard or e-certificate has been released only for those candidates who have qualified in the MP SET 2018 examination.

Candidates would need their name, password of admit card and hall ticket number to login and download their e-certificate. SET e-certificate is required to prove a candidate's qualification and eligibility in the SET exam.

MPPSC SET 2018 Score Card download instructions

Go to the official MPPSC website: mppsc.nic.in.

Click on the link 'Download e-certificate - State Eligibility Test 2018'.

Enter the required details.

Submit and download your e-certificate.

While taking a print out of their e-certificate, candidates should keep in mind the following points:

Glossy Photo Paper Sheet (A-4, Size 210x297mm)

200GSM Photo Paper Sheet

Take a colour print on photo paper sheet by a standard color printer

Laminate the certificate

Candidates who have lost their hall ticket number or password can retrieve the same from the 'Download admit card' link provided on MPPSC website.

