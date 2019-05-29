MP SET 2018: MPPSC released score cards on mppsc.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the scorecards for State Eligibility Test 2018 on the MPPSC official website - mppsc.nic.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the scorecards for State Eligibility Test 2018. The SET 2018 e-certificate is available for download on the MPPSC official website mppsc.nic.in. The scorecard or e-certificate has been released only for those candidates who have qualified in the MP SET 2018 examination.
Candidates would need their name, password of admit card and hall ticket number to login and download their e-certificate. SET e-certificate is required to prove a candidate's qualification and eligibility in the SET exam.
MPPSC SET 2018 Score Card download instructions
- Go to the official MPPSC website: mppsc.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'Download e-certificate - State Eligibility Test 2018'.
- Enter the required details.
- Submit and download your e-certificate.
While taking a print out of their e-certificate, candidates should keep in mind the following points:
- Glossy Photo Paper Sheet (A-4, Size 210x297mm)
- 200GSM Photo Paper Sheet
- Take a colour print on photo paper sheet by a standard color printer
- Laminate the certificate
- Candidates who have lost their hall ticket number or password can retrieve the same from the 'Download admit card' link provided on MPPSC website.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Snake Rescue: 12 foot python rescued in Vasai