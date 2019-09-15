MP: Some houses collapse due to heavy rain in Mandsaur

Several houses were damaged and some houses collapsed in Mandsaur due to incessant rains on Saturday night.

The houses had collapsed in Khanpura road near Pashupatinath temple. After the incident, people have requested compensation from the government. "I had a new motorcycle which was entirely crushed after my house collapsed. It was good that we were outside the home, else we all might have died. The government should give us compensation," a local resident said."My entire house collapsed. I faced a lot of losses as a lot of my belongings were destroyed," Nagma, a local resident said.

The CEO of the District Panchayat said that the situation is manageable now after the rains stopped last night. The Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur, Hitesh Chaudhary said that NDRF, SDRF and Home Guard teams have been pressed into action to carry out the rescue operations.

"Because of incessant rains, floods have engulfed Mandsaur district. We have called in the NDRF, SDRF and Home Guard teams and rescue operations are continuously on," he said.

The district witnessed incessant rain for the past three days. Water also entered the Indira Gandhi District hospital. The district has been put on a state of high alert and nearly 19 gates of the Gandhi Sagar dam have been opened to release 4 lakh cusec water. There is no report of loss of life from anywhere in the district.

(with inputs from ANI)

