MP Sunny Deol dances, interacts with students at Gurdaspur college

Batala (Punjab): After Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol was dubbed ‘missing’ in his constituency last month, he was seen dancing and interacting with the students at an event in a college in the district in Punjab on Sunday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the actor-turned-politician was seen dancing on a popular song from his film 'Gadar-Ek Prem Katha' to which even the college faculty joined in.

The 63-year-old was also seen mouthing dialogues such as 'Taarikh pe taarikh' and 'Dhaai kilo ka haath' from his 1993 film Damini in which he played the role of a lawyer fighting a rape case.

#WATCH BJP MP Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies, at an event in RR Bawa DAV college in Batala, Punjab. (16.02.20) pic.twitter.com/vias13h12y — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Deol also shared a video on his Facebook page where he was addressing students in Punjabi, saying, "You guys are blessed that you guys have enough facilities.... not many people have the privileges that you may have." He also advised the students to obey their parents as he said, "Whatever your parents tell you, they do that for your good... you should always listen to them."

Later in a public rally in Batala, when the MP was asked about the 'missing' posters, he said, "I really cannot say anything on this. I am here to do my work and will continue doing that. Let the people say what they want to."

With inputs from ANI

