MP: Teen raped, stabbed in genitals; one held

A 16-year-old girl was raped and stabbed in her genitals allegedly by a 22-year-old man in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and her condition is critical, police said on Monday.

The prime accused - Ankit Rawat - has been arrested while his accomplice Vanshpati Rawat, 27, is on the run, said superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh.

"The two men kidnapped the girl on Thursday when she was returning from a party. Ankit raped her and stabbed her in her private part. She has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is critical," the SP said.

The two accused have been charged with rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

